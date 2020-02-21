Cross-border S Korean drama overcomes political risks

In this Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, photo, props manager Joo Dong-man, left, speaks as costume manager Yang Hee-hwa listens during an interview at a cafe in Ilsan, South Korea. South Korea's latest hit drama "Crash landing on you" portrays the fantastical story of a billionaire heiress accidentally paragliding into North Korea and falling in love with army captain. (AP Photo/Juwon Park)