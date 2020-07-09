Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen back in federal prison

FILE - Michael Cohen arrives at his New York City apartment in this May 21, 2020 file photo. President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer and fixer was released federal prison and was expected to serve the remainder of his sentence at home. In a statement to The Associated Press on Thursday, July 9, 2020, the Bureau of Prisons said Cohen had “refused the conditions of his home confinement and as a result, has been returned to a BOP facility. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)