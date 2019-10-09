Man charged in Los Angeles with 1985 death of TV director

FILE - This file photo taken from video provided by WSOC-TV shows suspect Edwin Hiatt after his arrest Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Burke County, N.C. Los Angeles prosecutors have charged Hiatt, 53, with killing a Hollywood television director more than three decades ago. The District Attorney's office said Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, that Hiatt faces one count of murder with a special allegation that he used a deadly and dangerous weapon. It wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney. (WSOC-TV via AP,File)