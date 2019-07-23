Another son says he should guide Aretha Franklin estate

FILE - This Aug. 26, 2017 file photo shows Aretha Franklin in concert in Philadelphia. Franklin's sons disagree about who should manage what could be a multimillion-dollar estate. Attorneys for Theodore White II last week told a Michigan judge in a court filing that White should be named co-executor, or personal representative, along with Franklin's niece, Sabrina Owens. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)