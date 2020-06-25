Unilever to drop terms like 'whitening' from beauty products

FILE - In this Thursday, March 15, 2018 file photo, the logo for Unilever appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Consumer products giant Unilever said Thursday, June 25, 2020, it is aiming for a “more inclusive vision of beauty” and will remove words such as “fair,” “whitening” and “lightening” from its products, a move that comes amid intense global debate about race sparked by the Black Lives Matter movement. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)