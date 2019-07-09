Long lost WWII-era Soviet songs brought to life in Israel

In this Sunday, July 7, 2019 photo, Russian Jewish songwriter Psoy Korolenko, left, and Canadian historian Anna Shternshis perform a song from "Yiddish Glory," a Grammy-nominated project that brings to life the lost songs of World War II, in Tel Aviv, Israel. The songs describe the harrowing World War II perspective of Soviet Jews and were long though to be lost until Anna Shternshis uncovered them. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)