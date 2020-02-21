Roman Forum find could be shrine to Rome's founder, Romulus

Reporters wait to visit the underground chamber where a 1.4-meter (55-inch) wide sarcophagus and what appears to be an altar, dating back to the 6th Century B.C., were found, during an unveiling to media, at the ancient Roman Forum, in Rome, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Archaeologists believe the underground shrine, who's finding was announced earlier this week, was dedicated to Romulus, the founder of the ancient city. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)