White man indicted in killing of black teen over rap music

This undated photo provided by Serina Rides shows her son Elijah Al-Amin. Hundreds of people including Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker spoke out on Twitter this week after Al-Amin, a 17-year-old black youth, was killed at suburban convenience store, allegedly by Michael Adams, a white man who has said he felt threatened by the boy's rap music, on July 4, 2019, in Peoria, Ariz. Adams was charged Tuesday, July 9, 2019, with first-degree murder. (Serina Rides via AP)