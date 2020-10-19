'Clouds' by teen who died of cancer hits No. 1 on iTunes

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2012 file photo, Zach Sobiech, left, plays guitar as his friend Samantha "Sammy" Brown, foreground, sings a song they wrote earlier that night called "Star Hopping" in Lakeland, Minn. Seven years after his death to cancer at age 18, the Minnesota singer-songwriter has returned to the top of the iTunes chart with his inspirational tune “Clouds.” The Star Tribune reports that “Clouds” by Sobiech took over iTunes’ No. 1 slot from Justin Bieber on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, two days after the Hollywood movie of the same name based on Sobiech’s life premiered on Disney+. (Ben Garvin/Pioneer Press via AP, File)