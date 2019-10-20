'Captain America' Chris Evans helps dedicate youth theatre

FILE - In this April 22, 2019 file photo, Chris Evans arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The “Captain America” actor returned to his native Massachusetts to help dedicate the new home of a youth theater company where as a youngster he honed his acting skills. Evans helped cut the ribbon Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Concord Youth Theatre’s permanent home. Evans, who grew up in nearby Sudbury, acted in Concord Youth Theatre productions starting when he was 9 years old. His mother, Lisa Evans, is the theater’s director. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)