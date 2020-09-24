Hong Kong activist Wong arrested over unauthorized assembly

Various of groups of pro-democracy activists including Joshua Wong, center, arrive at a court in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Prominent activists Jimmy Lai and Joshua Wong were among more than two dozen activists appearing in court after being charged of participating in unlawful assembly. They were charged for joining a vigil last June 4 to commemorate the anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown. While the event has been held every year, authorities did not grant permission for the gathering this year citing concerns over the spread of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)