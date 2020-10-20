From 'role models' to sex workers: Kenya's child labour rises

Mohamed Nassur, 17, left, Peter Kihika, 16, center, and Dominic Munyoki, 15, right, scavenge for scrap metal to sell at Kenya's largest landfill Dandora where Mohamed now works after his mother lost her job and his school was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Nairobi, Kenya Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. The United Nations says the COVID-19 pandemic risks significantly reducing gains made in the fight against child labor, putting millions of children at risk of being forced into exploitative and hazardous jobs, and school closures could exacerbate the problem. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)