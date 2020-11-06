Guatemala searches for bodies as strengthening Eta eyes Cuba

Mirian Najera is comforted upon learning about the death of her mother Maria Mejia, in Planeta, Honduras, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. When the brown waters of the Chamelecon river poured into San Pedro Sula's Planeta neighborhood before dawn Thursday, Najera fled her home in the dark with her two children and her mother. But while she held tight to her children, the current swept away her mother. (AP Photo/Delmer Martinez)