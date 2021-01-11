China denies coercive birth control measures in Xinjiang

Xu Guixiang, a deputy spokesperson for the Xinjiang regional government, looks up near a slide refuting claims of genocide during a press conference held in Beijing, China. The Chinese official on Monday denied Beijing has imposed coercive birth control measures among Muslim minority women, following an outcry over a tweet by the Chinese Embassy in Washington claiming that government polices had freed women of the Uighur ethnic group from being "baby-making machines." (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)