Stranglers keyboardist Dave Greenfield dies with COVID-19

FILE - In this July 6, 1980 file photo, from left, Dave Greenfield, Hugh Cornwell, Jean-Jacques Burnel and Jet Black of the group The Stranglers pose for a photo. Dave Greenfield, the keyboard player with British punk band The Stranglers and who penned the music to their biggest hit Golden Brown, has died after testing positive for coronavirus. He was 71. The band's official website announced that Greenfield died on Sunday, May 3, 2020 after contracting the virus following a stay in hospital for heart problems. (PA via AP, File)