Remains found in Oregon believed to be actor Charles Levin

This undated photo released by the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety shows actor Charles Levin. Authorities believe they found the remains of actor Levin in a remote area of Oregon. The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said Sunday, July 14, 2019, there is a "high probability" human remains in a remote area northeast of Selma are those of Levin. The medical examiner will make the final identification. (Grants Pass Department of Public Safety via AP)