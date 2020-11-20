Raptors denied permission to play in Canada, head to Tampa

FILE - In this June 2, 2019, file photo, the court is illuminated at Scotiabank Arena ahead of the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors in Toronto. The Canadian government has denied a request by the NBA and the Raptors to play in Toronto amid the pandemic. An official familiar with the federal government’s decision told The Associated Press on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, there is too much COVID-19 circulating in the United States to allow for cross-border travel that is not essential. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP, File)