In role reversal, Asia seeks to stop virus from coming in

In this March 12, 2020, photo, air crew members walk past the international arrival exit at the Capital International Airport terminal 3 in Beijing. As the number of new cases dwindles in China and multiplies abroad, the country once feared as the source of the COVID-19 outbreak is now worried about importing cases from abroad. China hasn't imposed any travel bans, but Beijing said this week that all people arriving from overseas would have to self-quarantine for 14 days. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)