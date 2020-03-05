Winfrey reversed upcoming book selection after controversy

FILE - This Feb. 8, 2020 file photo shows Oprah Winfrey speaking at "Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus" tour in New York. Winfrey reversed her book club selection of Kate Elizabeth Russell’s upcoming “My Dark Vanessa” after the novel was briefly the subject of online controversy, a spokeswoman confirmed Thursday. "Ultimately we did not end up moving forward with it as a book club selection,” a spokeswoman for Winfrey said. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File)