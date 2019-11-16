Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady dies unexpectedly

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2016 file photo, Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady delivers his Condition of the Judiciary address to a joint session of the Iowa Legislature in Des Moines, Iowa. Cady’s family says in a statement posted on the court’s website that he died unexpectedly of a heart attack on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. He was 66. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)