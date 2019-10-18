Film academy honours 16 Student Academy Award winners

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2019 file photo, an Oscar statue appears at the 91st Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif. An animated film about Grendel, a drama about a transgender woman and a documentary about a girl finding her birth parents in China are among the Student Academy Awards gold medal winners. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences held the 46th edition of the event Thursday night, Oct. 17, 2019, in Beverly Hills. The awards spotlight emerging student filmmaking talent. Notable alumni include Pete Docter, Cary Fukunaga and Spike Lee. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP, File)