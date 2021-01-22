Bond film 'No Time to Die' delayed again because of virus

FILE - In this Thursday, April 25, 2019 file photo, actors from left, Lea Seydoux, Ana de Armas, Daniel Craig, Naomie Harris and Lashana Lynch pose for photographers during the photo call of the latest installment of the James Bond film franchise, in Oracabessa, Jamaica. Producers of the forthcoming James Bond thriller say the film's release has been delayed again, until the fall of 2021, because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The official 007 Twitter account said late Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 that the 25th installment in the franchise will now open on Oct. 8. (AP Photo/Leo Hudson, FIle)