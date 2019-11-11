Utah death-row inmate featured in bestselling book dies

FILE - In this file photo, released Aug. 2019 by the Utah Department of Corrections shows Ron Lafferty. Utah prison officials say Lafferty, a death-row inmate whose double-murder case was featured in the book "Under the Banner of Heaven" and who was nearing an execution by firing squad, has died of natural causes. Utah Department of Corrections spokeswoman Kaitlin Felsted said in a statement Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 that 78-year-old Lafferty died at the state prison in the Salt Lake City suburb of Draper. (Utah Department of Corrections, via AP, File )