Lebanon begins two-week lockdown to limit spread of virus

A worker cleans next of cautions tape cordons off the Mediterranean Sea corniche which is almost empty of residents and tourists, after officially closed following a two-week lockdown to limit the spread of coronavirus that killed dozens of people over the past days, in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. The lockdown comes after the number cases increased sharply in recent weeks around Lebanon straining the country's medical sector where intensive care units are almost full. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)