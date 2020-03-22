Grieving and saying goodbye in the time of coronavirus

In this 2011 family photo provided by Dawn Bouska, Charles Recka and his wife, Patricia Recka, pose for a photo at a banquet in Naperville, Ill. Charles Recka died on March 12, 2020. Deep into the obituary for 87-year-old Recka is the short announcement that "a Mass Celebrating his life will be held at a later date," a quiet signal popping up in death notices all over the country that the coronavirus that's changed everything about our lives has dramatically changed the way we grieve for the dead, too. (Courtesy of Dawn Bouska via AP)