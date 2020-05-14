Head of World Trade Organization to step down early

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 file photo, Roberto Azevedo, Director General of the World Trade Organization, WTO, attends a session at annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. It was announced on Thursday, May 14, 2020 that the head of the World Trade Organization says he will leave his post a year before his term expires, an unprecedented mid-term resignation at the WTO that he called a “personal decision.” (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)