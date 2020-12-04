Daddy Yankee achieves new balance, readies for his comeback

FILE - Daddy Yankee performs at the Latin American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Oct. 17, 2019. On Friday, Dec. 6, Daddy Yankee is releasing the first of three parts of “DY2K20,” a digital version of his 12 sold-out concert series “Con Calma Pal’ Choli." The show will air for free, in three parts, on his YouTube channel. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)