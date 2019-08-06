James Levine's lawsuit against Met Opera has been settled

FILE - In this July 7, 2006 file photo, Boston Symphony Orchestra music director James Levine conducts the symphony on its opening night performance at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass. Conductor Levine’s breach of contract and defamation lawsuit against the Metropolitan Opera has been settled. A lawyer for Levine and the company made the announcement Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, but did not disclose terms of the agreement. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)