Israeli PM to UN: Hezbollah storing missiles in Beirut

Journalists tour the metal factory near a gas facility where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that the Hezbollah group is storing missiles close to Beirut's airport in Beirut's southern neighborhood of Jnah, Lebanon, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Hezbollah denied the allegations and invited media outlets to immediately visit the site, where they found a small factory housing heavy machinery but no evidence of weapons. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)