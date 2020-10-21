'So much work to do': How Biden is planning for transition

In this Oct. 18, 2020, photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden steps out to board his campaign plane at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in Morrisville, N.C., en route to Wilmington, Del., as granddaughter Finnegan Biden looks on, right. Biden's biggest challenge may begin the day after Election Day. If he wins, he'll have just over 10 weeks to set up a new government. After making President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic a centerpiece of his campaign, Biden will have to show that his team can better handle the public health crisis. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)