Officer who shot naked man in Georgia found not guilty

FILE- In this June 6, 2016 file photo, former DeKalb Police Officer Robert Olsen stands during his arraignment in Decatur, Ga. Jurors have found the former Georgia police officer who fatally shot an unarmed, naked man not guilty of murder. Jurors on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, found Olsen guilty of the other three crimes. A judge freed Olsen on bond until sentencing on Nov. 1. (AP Photo/Branden Camp, File)