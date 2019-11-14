“Schindler’s List” producer Branko Lustig dies at 87

FILE - In this Wednesday Aug. 20, 2008 file photo, Croatian born movie producer Branko Lustig looks on at the festival square during the Sarajevo Film Festival, in Sarajevo. Lustig, an Oscar-winning Croatian film producer and Holocaust survivor, has died at 87. The Yad Vashem center in Jerusalem said Lustig died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in Zagreb, the capital of his native Croatia. Lustig is best known for winning Academy Awards for Best Picture for Steven Spielberg’s “Schindler's List” and for Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator.” (AP Photo/Hidajet Delic, file)