Protesters in Colombia decry government pandemic response

An Indigenous man, wearing a protective face mask, who is participating in a national strike, arrives to Plaza Bolivar in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Workers' unions, university students, human rights defenders, and Indigenous communities have gathered for a day of protest in conjunction with a national strike across Colombia. The protest is against the assassinations of social leaders, in defense of the right to protest and to demand advances in health, income and employment. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)