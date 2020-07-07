Pussy Riot member faces new charges in Russia

Pyotr Verzilov, prominent member of the protest group Pussy Riot, centre, gestures before his hearing, in a court in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 25, 2020. Moscow City Court on Thursday rejected the appeal Verzilov filed to contest a 15-day administrative arrest handed to him for swearing in public earlier this week. Kremlin critics believe Verzilov's arrest to be politically motivated. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)