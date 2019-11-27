Jimmy Carter out of hospital after treatment for brain bleed

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga. Carter was released from Emory University Hospital on Wednesday, Nov. 27, after recovering from surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from a fall. Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said the Carters “look forward to enjoying Thanksgiving at home in Plains, where he will continue to recover.” (AP Photo/John Amis, File)