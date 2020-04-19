Amid virus bad news glimpses of human decency and good works

People watch firefighter Elielson Silva play his trumpet from the top of a ladder for residents cooped up at home, during a lockdown to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, April 5, 2020. A survey by the polling firm Datafolha in the opening days of April found that 76% of Brazilians surveyed support social isolation, and Silva is striving to make social distancing seem a little less distant. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)