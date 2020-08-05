Grammy-winning producer Detail accused of sexual assault

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2015, file photo, music producer Detail, whose real name is Noel Fisher, attends the BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Detail was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, on more than a dozen charges of sexual assault, authorities said. The 41-year-old producer was held on nearly $6.3 million bail, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP, File)