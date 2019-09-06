Maine to allow ranked votes in general presidential election

In this Nov. 12, 2018 file photo, ballots are prepared for tabulation in Augusta, Maine, in the Second Congressional District's House election, the first congressional race in American history to be decided by the ranked-choice voting method. Gov. Janet Mills has until midnight Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, to sign or veto a bill that would allow ranked-choice voting in the state's March 2020 presidential primary. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)