The Latest: Atwood, Evaristo joint winners of Booker Prize

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 file photo, Canadian author Margaret Atwood poses for a photograph during a press conference at the British Library to launch her new book 'The Testaments' in London. Booker Prize winner Margaret Atwood is the bookies' favorite to win the coveted fiction trophy again for "The Testaments," her follow-up to dystopian saga "The Handmaid's Tale." Atwood is one of six finalists for the 50,000-pound ($63,000) prize, whose winner will be announced Monday Oct. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)