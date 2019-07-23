'Joker,' Tom Hanks' Mr. Rogers pic among TIFF selections

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, file photo, a view of a festival sign appears on Day 1 of the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto. TIFF organizers announced Tuesday, July 23, 2019, that the upcoming festival will include the premieres of the superhero film “Joker,” a Mister Rogers biopic starring Tom Hanks and “Hustlers,” a film about strippers scamming Wall Street bankers, with Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)