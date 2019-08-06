Shots fired at SUV driven by rapper Yung Miami, no injuries

FILE - In this June 23, 2019 file photo, Yung Miami poses in the press room at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Shots were fired at a luxury sports-utility vehicle driven by the rapper but police in Florida say she wasn’t injured. Miami-Dade police Det. Lee Cowart says the shooting happened about 1 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6. The location is near a recording studio called Circle House that the rapper uses. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)