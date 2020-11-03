SKorea military captures NKorean man at heavily armed border

FILE - In this June 14, 2019, file photo, South Korean army soldiers patrol while hikers visit the DMZ Peace Trail in the demilitarized zone in Goseong, South Korea. South Korean troops were engaged in an operation near the heavily fortified border with North Korea on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, after detecting "unidentified personnel" there, the South's military said. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)