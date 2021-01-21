US government approves routes for Wyoming CO2 pipelines

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2020 file photo Interior Secretary David Bernhardt takes reporters' questions during a stop at the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge in Bloomington, Minn. The U.S. government has approved routes for a system of pipelines that would move carbon dioxide across Wyoming in what could be by far the largest such network in North America, if it is developed. Bernhardt signed the plans Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, days before leaving office with the rest of President Donald Trump's administration. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)