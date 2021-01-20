BERLIN - Police say a 26-year-old was detained in Berlin twice after throwing snowballs and other projectiles at the American consulate and scuffling with security personnel while yelling slogans against outgoing President Donald Trump. The man, whose name wasn’t given in line with German privacy laws, first appeared outside the consulate Tuesday yelling slogans and throwing snowballs at about 3 p.m. At about 10:30 p.m., the man reappeared outside the consulate and threw two half-full beverage cans at police officers. He was eventually released after being brought to a police station. Police said Wednesday he's under investigation for causing property damage and bodily harm.
Man detained for throwing snowballs at Berlin US consulate
Man detained for throwing snowballs at Berlin US consulate
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATED: COVID shuts local 7-Eleven
- Have you seen these men?
- Agur family property under microscope
- Impaired driver's rampage ends near Pen-Hi
- Letter boxes disappearing due to vandalism
- Vandals smash 10 bus stops
- City urges better consultation on supportive housing project
- Construction wave crests
- New assistant GM at the Lakeside
- Oversight extended at Summerland seniors’ home
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- EU sighs with relief as Biden readies to enter White House
- Trump's exit: President leaves office with legacy of chaos
- Analysis: For Biden, chance to turn crisis into opportunity
- Biden's first act: Orders on pandemic, climate, immigration
- Asia Today: China records new cases, defends response
- Facing crush of crises, Biden will take helm as president