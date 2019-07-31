Towering Broadway director and producer Hal Prince dead

FILE - This April 24, 1989 file photo shows director Harold Prince, left, with Dale Kristien and Michael Crawford from the Los Angeles company of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Phantom of the Opera," during a rehearsal in New York. Prince, who pushed the boundaries of musical theater with such groundbreaking shows as “The Phantom of the Oepra,” "Cabaret," "Company" and "Sweeney Todd" and won a staggering 21 Tony Awards, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, after a brief illness in Reykjavik, Iceland. He was 91. (AP Photo/Adam Stoltman, File)