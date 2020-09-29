Giant pumpkins smash Utah state record at weigh-off in Lehi

This photo provided by Jim Seamons shows officials measuring a giant pumpkin at the 16th Annual UGPG Thanksgiving Point Weigh-Off on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 in Lehi, Utah. The Utah Giant Pumpkin Growers has recorded eight pumpkins in Utah this year weighing over 1,000 pounds (454 kilograms), setting a state record. The first-place pumpkin on Saturday weighed an incredible 1,825 pounds (828 kilograms). (Ryann Seamons via AP)