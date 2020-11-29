Turkey's new virus figures confirm experts' worst fears

FILE - In this Friday, May 29, 2020, file photo, worshippers, wearing face masks and observing social distancing guidelines to protect against coronavirus, attend Friday prayers, at Fatih mosque, in Istanbul. When Turkey changed the way it reports daily COVID-19 infections, it confirmed what medical groups and opposition parties have long suspected — that the country is faced with an alarming surge of cases that is fast exhausting the Turkish health system. The official daily COVID-19 deaths have also steadily risen to record numbers in a reversal of fortune for the country that had been praised for managing to keep fatalities low. With the new data, the country jumped from being one of the least-affected countries in Europe to one of the worst-hit. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel, File)