Turkey's parliament to vote on sending troops to Libya

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the members of his ruling party, in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. Erdogan says Thursday his government will submit a bill to parliament that would allow Turkey to send troops to Libya, in support of the U.N.-backed government there. Erdogan said the Libyan government, which controls the capital, Tripoli, has "invited" Turkey to send troops. (Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool)