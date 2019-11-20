Trump July 26 call mostly focused on rapper, Sondland says

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2019, file photo, A$AP Rocky attends the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Ambassador Gordon Sondland says a July cellphone call with President Donald Trump “primarily discussed” rapper A$AP Rocky who was imprisoned in Sweden earlier this year. Sondland tells a House Impeachment inquiry into Trump that a closed testimony from U.S. Embassy in Ukraine diplomat David Holmes had jogged his memory of the discussion. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)