FILE - This March 30, 2004 file photo, shows the grand stands at Vernon Downs in Verona, N.Y. Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol is among the local officials and residents expressing concerns about upstate New York’s Vernon Downs harness track and casino hosting the 50th anniversary Woodstock festival Aug. 16-18. Vernon Downs could host up to 65,000 people, as opposed to the 150,000 planned for Watkins Glen, and it would not feature camping. (AP Photo/Kevin Rivoli, File)

VERNON, N.Y. - An upstate New York sheriff says bringing the Woodstock 50 anniversary festival to a local horse track on short notice could be a safety risk.

WKTV reports that opponents of the festival packed a Vernon town board meeting Monday night. Some worried about 65,000 people coming to the rural area Aug. 16-18.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol told the crowd that it would be impossible to ensure public safety in about 40 days, echoing concerns of other local officials.

A mass gathering permit application for the Vernon Downs harness track and casino was recently filed after operators of the original festival site in Watkins Glen pulled out last month.

The Woodstock festival has faced a series of other setbacks, including the losses of a financial partner and a production company.

